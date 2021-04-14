Las Cruces Catholic School seeks help identifying burglary suspect

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Catholic School is asking the community for help in identifying the individual who broke into the school and stole over $5,000 in school property. LCCS reports the incident happened around 12 a.m. on Sunday, April 11 inside of the school’s portables.

School officials state that surveillance video shows the suspect, who is allegedly armed with a gun, leave the scene with several items on a bicycle. The individual returned to a different portable around 4 a.m. on foot and carrying a dolly.

The suspect then reportedly stole several Chromebooks, laptops, projectors, air purifiers, webcams, sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, crayons, and STEM project supplies for students. LCCS has filed a police report with the Las Cruces Police Department.

“In addition to school property, many of the items he stole belonged to our students,” said Principal Adrian Galaz in a press release. “The suspect took actual personal items from the desks of teachers and students from calculators to even pens and pencils our students use for school.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call LCPD at 575-526-0795.