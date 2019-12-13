Albuquerque Police confirms no threat identified at City Hall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department has cleared City Hall and reports no threat has been identified following a large police presence in the area Friday morning.

As police were investigating the threat at City Hall, officers directed employees to shelter in place until the area was cleared. It is unclear what the threat was at this time.

APD says that they were notified of a potential shooter at City Hall around 10 a.m. when they blocked off the surrounding streets and City Hall employees were escorted out of the building to the Convention Center.

Police say it’s all hands on deck whenever they’re notified about an active shooter.

“Any active shooter in general. The location has nothing to do with it. It just happens to be this location was saturated with officers at the time that’s why you saw large numbers,” said APD Lt. Ray Del Greco.

There were no ambulances or fire trucks on the scene as there were no reported injuries. New Mexico State Police were also at the scene to help with the investigation.

After the building was cleared employees were then let back inside the building.

