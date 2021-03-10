Lapel video shows police chase of stolen Albuquerque Fire Rescue truck

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re now seeing the video of a woman leading New Mexico State Police on a chase in a stolen Albuquerque Fire Rescue truck. The woman stole Rescue 7 from a scene on Valentine’s Day, and drove it all the way to Grants, with police tailing her for miles.

Police say Stevie Yellowhorse stole Rescue Truck 7 while AFR paramedics tended to a medical emergency. Yellowhorse then drove that truck all the way to Grants during a major snowstorm. Both Laguna, and New Mexico State Police followed behind Yellowhorse.

NMSP eventually using a spike strip to slow her down. Yellowhorse ended up ditching the rescue vehicle near a gas station in Grants and running off, but she didn’t get very far.

After Yellowhorse was put in cuffs, and placed in the back of the cruiser, she told officers she’d stolen the truck because she was cold with no place to go. When they got to the jail, she asked the arresting officer for a sandwich or candy bar.

Yellowhorse has a long rap sheet, including a couple of other car theft charges before this one. AFR says the damage to Rescue 7 was minimal.