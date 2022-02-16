SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now seeing the police video of a New Mexico lawmaker’s DWI arrest in Santa Fe. Representative Georgene Louis blew more than twice the legal limit just after trying to convince the officer in every way, she wasn’t drunk.

State Representative Georgene Louis was clocked driving seventeen miles per hour over the speed limit on Saint Francis late Sunday night after the Super Bowl. Louis explained to the officer she was in a hurry to get back to the Santa Fe home she was staying at during the session. Louis tells the officer she was in a hurry to get home because she was tired.

The officer asks her if she’d been drinking, and she says she had a couple of vodka sodas earlier in the evening. The officer comments on her glossy eyes, but she’s got an explanation for that too. “I haven’t had much sleep,” Louis tells the officer. “I’m not trying to say anything, but I’m a legislator and we haven’t had much sleep,” she explained.

The Albuquerque Democrat agrees to a field sobriety test but refuses to take her hands out of her pockets, saying it’s too cold. Police say she failed all the field tests and refused to take a breathalyzer. She’s taken into custody and agreed to a breathalyzer back at the station, where she blows a .17. That’s more than twice the legal limit.

Louis was also cited for speeding, no proof of insurance, and because her car wasn’t registered.