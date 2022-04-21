Editor’s Note: Some may find this video disturbing

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police responded to a home in March and found a woman shot. She told them her husband, 34-year-old Julian Valenzuela had shot her in front of their four children. Officers searched the home before getting a call on the radio that he had fled.

Valenzuela was then spotted and officers took after him. They say he shot at them and later found that he had crashed his vehicle near the New Mexico State University campus. Valenzuela got out of the car and onto the ground. Police then sent the K-9 in, who got a hold of Valenzuela and wouldn’t let go until he was in custody.

Valenzuela’s wife was hospitalized at the time in critical condition. He is facing several charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault on a peace officer. Valenzuela is a convicted felon.