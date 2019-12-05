Lapel video shows high profile DWI attorney’s second DWI arrest of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows a high profile Albuquerque attorney getting arrested for drunk driving for the second time this year.

“It’s crystal clear to me that you have been drinking,” said an APD Officer in lapel video, during the arrest of David Serna.

Police say Serna caused a crash in northwest Albuquerque, but initially denied drinking anything that night. However, in the lapel video, officers are heard saying Serna smelled like alcohol.

“I’m feeling fine, physically. I’m feeling uh, uh very nervous emotionally given the fact that I’ve recently had a DWI. Now, I totaled a car, yeah, so I’m, I’m stressed out,” said Serna to an officer in lapel video.

Police say Serna, in his noticeable, red Mini Cooper, crashed near Second and Griegos. Serna was in that same Mini Cooper last January when an APD officer noticed he appeared to be drunk outside Whole Foods before getting into his car.

The officer ordered him an Uber, however, Serna came back for his car and was arrested. The charges in the January case were ultimately dropped and it appeared Serna was in the clear. That is, until the most recent arrest in November.

In lapel video, Serna performs poorly on several field sobriety tests and confesses to the officer he had been drinking.

Serna: “I… I… I… did. I had one drink at the Monty’s club.”

He was then arrested and blew twice the legal limit.

Serna pleaded guilty in the latest case earlier this month. He had to install an ignition interlock and will serve 24 hours of community service as part of a plea deal.

The state says Serna has a history of at least half a dozen DWI arrests, but only one conviction dating back to the early ’80s.