Lapel video shows APD tase man yielding rolling pin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Disturbing lapel video gives a glimpse into just what Albuquerque police officers are up against when dealing with the city’s homeless.

Video shows a man wielding a rolling pin in the streets of downtown, trying to make a quick getaway from police.

Back in October, 53-year-old Manuel Sandoval was arrested for loitering at the 7-Eleven on Copper Avenue downtown. The owner says Sandoval is there constantly without permission.

According to the criminal complaint, Sandoval told police he was there to buy lottery tickets. Sandoval eventually took off, swinging the wooden rolling pin. Officers say Sandoval got too close to other people on the street.

The officer who deployed the taser says Sandoval was angry, and at one point, swung the wooden pin in his direction. That’s when he took action.

After being tased and handcuffed, Sandoval laid on the ground screaming, refusing to move for about 20 minutes. He was eventually restrained and transported after paramedics arrived on scene.

Sandoval remains in jail. He has a lengthy criminal history, including charges for sexual contact with a minor, drug possession and shoplifting.