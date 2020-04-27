Lapel footage shows arrest after man claims to be sheriff’s deputy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video shows the moments an Albuquerque man was arrested, after claiming he was a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy. He made that claim to the wrong person, an undercover officer.

Daniel Mitchem was arrested in early February, after walking up to someone in downtown and putting his hand on a gun in his waistband, claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy. When Mitchem was confronted by police, he tried to explain why he said he was a deputy, claiming he thought the officer was stealing a car.

Moments later, he changed his story, telling officers he said he was calling the sheriff’s department. He then explains he’s high and doesn’t remember exactly what he said.

The police, uninterested in his excuses, keep drilling him, demanding to know what he did with the gun during the confrontation with the undercover officer. Michem who is a felon, and is not supposed to have a gun, claims what he had is a fake.

Police later found the gun underneath his truck’s bumper, and Mitchem was hauled off to jail. Mitchem is facing state charges for impersonating an officer, and federal charges for being a felon with a gun.

This isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble, Mitchem served decades in prison for a carjacking turned to murder in the ’90s.

