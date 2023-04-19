NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A member of the Laguna Pueblo has been charged with multiple crimes. Records alleged he kidnapped and harmed someone throughout 2019.

According to the US Department of Justice, Bret Vallo, 31, of Laguna, has been charged with kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

A federal grand jury indicted Vallo in June 2022. Records stated in March 2019, Vallo unlawfully confined an intimate partner. In May 2019, Vallo allegedly strangled the same person. In July 2019, he reportedly assaulted her with a metal bar.

If he’s found guilty, he faces 151 months in prison.