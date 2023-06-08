LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Vegas teenager is behind bars after he allegedly led two police departments on separate chases and rammed their vehicles with a stolen car. Ethan Hunter is facing several felony charges, including fleeing from officers and aggravated assault.

According to criminal complaints, Hunter shot at a mortuary in Las Vegas on May 18 before leading police on a high-speed chase through the city and escaping. Hunter was located but refused to comply with the officers’ commands and fled once again.

After a high-speed chase through residential areas, Hunter was eventually detained. A judge in Bernalillo County has agreed to keep him behind bars while he awaits trial.