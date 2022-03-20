NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam going around the community. They say people are getting calls identifying themselves from the sheriff’s office, stating there are active warrants for that person’s arrest.
Story continues below
- Gas: Find Cheap Gas Near You
- Crime: Stabbing suspect deemed violent ‘risk’ to others released
- Politics: Governor announces special legislative session in April
- Trending: The driver in the deadly Texas crash was 13. Is that legal?
They then request the people make a payment through Apple Pay to have the warrant canceled. The sheriff’s office says they will not call anyone to request payment or confirm outstanding warrants.