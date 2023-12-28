ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is pressing charges on a second person who was at a strip club the night of a deadly shooting last week. Pawnthipe Mune-ath, 23, is a bartender at Knockouts and was there the night Earl Romo was shot to death.

She told detectives that she was not working that night and was there as a customer. She also told them she did have the gun when she went into the club but left to get it out of her car and was not rechecked for weapons. Police said the gun was not the same gun used in the murder.

She has been charged with possessing a handgun in a liquor establishment. Police do not believe she was involved in the shooting.