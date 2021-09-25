Knife-wielding Santa Fe man barricades self in motel

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting arrest after a Friday morning encounter at a Motel 6. Police say David Gutierrez, 39, was located just before 10 a.m. Friday on the 3300 block of Cerrillos Road. The initial call to police described a man seen with a “butcher knife” and yelling at people.

Officials say Gutierrez was found in the area of the Motel 6 at 3470 Cerrillos Road. According to a press release, Gutierrez moved aggressively towards officers with a large knife in his hand. He then ran in the direction of the motel. Officers’ attempts to use non-lethal methods to subdue Gutierrez were unsuccessful.

Once inside the motel, Gutierrez barricaded himself in the hallway. Occupants of the motel were evacuated.

The release states members of the Santa Fe Police Crisis Negotiating Team were called in to deescalate the situation. Gutierrez continued to comply with officers and ran from the motel. That’s when, the release states, a special operations member deployed a less-lethal impact munition, which struck Gutierrez. He was then taken into custody.

Police say traffic on the 3400 block of Cerrillos Road was disrupted for a little over an hour. The case remains an active investigation.