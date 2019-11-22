Knife-wielding man accused of threatening Albuquerque restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a history of disorderly conduct and trespassing set his sights on a local pancake house.

An employee of the Denny’s restaurant at San Mateo and I-40 called police Thursday after 22-year-old Joshua Labombard allegedly started threatening people with a table knife. The criminal complaint states Labombard threw items around the store, as well as flipped a table, frightening customers.

Once police arrived, Labombard had run across the street to the Speedway gas station. Labombard was found by the entrance of the gas station and under threat of tasing, gave himself up.

Labombard was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He has an extensive criminal history, including trespassing and criminal damage to property.