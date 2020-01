ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating following a stabbing in southwest Albuquerque on Friday.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers have a juvenile in custody for a non-life-threatening stabbing attack that happened in the area of 65th Street and Churchill Road.

The suspect and victim remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.