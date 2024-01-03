CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A male juvenile was arrested for the shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Carlsbad on Dec. 29, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The 15-year-old boy was a student at Carlsbad High School, according to Superintendent Gerry Washburn. Police said the shooting took place at a home in the 300 Block of Baler Lane at 10:35 p.m. The 15-year-old was taken to Carlsbad Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his abdominal area; he later died.

The school district had extra support and counseling staff on campus on Tuesday and encouraged the community to reach out for help if needed. “We understand that this news may be distressing for many within our community, and we encourage anyone who feels affected to reach out for support. Please know that our doors and hearts are open, and we are here to provide comfort, guidance, and assistance during this trying time,” a Facebook post from Washburn read in part.

The juvenile, whose age and identity have not been released, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, police stated in a news release. An investigation into the shooting is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 ext. 0 or Detective Ryan Kinnikin at 575-885-2111 ext. 2216.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers using one of the following methods: Call 575-887-1888 or toll-free 844-786-7227, visiting eddycountycrimestoppers.com or using the mobile app, P3 Tips.