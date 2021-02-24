Jury trial underway for serial car thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jury trial for a serial car thief is now underway. John Trujillo was arrested in November of 2018 after leading Albuquerque Police on a high-speed chase from the South Valley to the Sandia Casino.

Police tried to stop Trujillo and the two others in the car on suspicion they were driving a stolen car. A spike strip stopped the car but Trujillo took off in another stolen car before taking a turn too fast and ending the chase on his own.

Trujillo is facing auto theft charges and has a long criminal history dating back 11 years.

