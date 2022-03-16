RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly nine months after a jury handed down a not guilty verdict on a first-degree murder charge, the retrial of Leland Hust is expected to move forward with opening arguments Wednesday in the 2018 killing of a six-year old girl. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of the trial’s opening on this page, with coverage beginning around 9 a.m.

Hust, now nearly 25, was arrested at the age of 21 in 2018, accused of raping and killing Ariana Jade Romeo, 6, in a Rio Rancho home. The child was found bloody and naked from the waist down in the home she shared with her mother, Hust and at least six other people.

During a June 2021 trial, defense attorneys argued Hust was young and vulnerable, and that police interrogated him for hours before he was pressured into a false confession. Prosecutors argued that Hust’s fragile state was all just an act.

Following a June 2021 trial, Hust was acquitted of a first-degree murder charge. However, the jury was deadlocked on two additional charges, including child abuse resulting in death and criminal sexual penetration of a minor. Hust now faces a second trial for those two charges.

On Monday, jury selection began in a Sandoval County courtroom. Judge George Eichwald is slated to preside over the trial. Once opening statements begin, the trial is expected to last through next week.