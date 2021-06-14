Jury selection underway in trial of Colorado father accused of murdering son

DURANGO, CO (KRQE) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Colorado father accused of murdering his son. Mark Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan during a court-ordered visit back in 2012.

Redwine went to trial last year but the judge declared a mistrial when the district attorney made allegations against Redwine’s attorney, stemming from a call made from the La Plata County jail. The trial was reset to January but then postponed due to the pandemic.

Trial was postponed again in April. Redwine’s trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 21.