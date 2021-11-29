Jury selection underway for man accused of killing uncle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection is underway for the man accused of killing his uncle. Police say 25-year-old Joshua Martinez shot and killed Curtis Martinez at a home near Copper and Wyoming in June 2020.
Joshua claims his uncle was trying to run him over but investigators say surveillance video didn’t back that up. The trial is scheduled to run through the end of the week.