Jury selection to begin in trial of Albuquerque man charged with murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the trial of a man accused of murdering his neighbor is set to begin, attorneys are fighting over what will and won’t be allowed. Prosecutors say Christopher Tabor shot and killed his neighbor Daniel Salazar in 2019 after a fight over a barking dog.
The incident happened near Second Street and Candelaria. On Wednesday morning in court, Tabor’s attorneys fought for the opportunity to prove Salazar was threatening Tabor and that he acted in self-defense.
Tabor claims the two started arguing and Salazar shot at him first. He alleges that he then got his gun and shot Salazar. However, police say the evidence proves Tabor actually shot Salazar sometime after the argument.