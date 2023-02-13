Jury selection expected to begin for men accused in murder of two Albuquerque teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection is expected to begin Monday for three men accused in the torture and murder of two Albuquerque. Stephen Goldman Jr., Julio Almentero, and Jimmie Atkins are charged with the deaths of 15-year-old Colin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef in an alleged drug deal gone wrong.

The teens were seen on Snapchat being tortured and beaten in December of 2018. Weeks later, Sandoval County authorities found the boys dead in a shallow grave. OMI says Romero was shot nine times. He was also beaten and stabbed in his joints. Lateef was shot 19 times.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday at 8:15 a.m.