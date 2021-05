LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection for the corruption trial of former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron begins on Monday, May 17. She is accused of steering city contracts to her boyfriend’s company and sharing inside information with him.

She resigned in January 2020 after being indicted. Her half dozen felony charges include engaging in an official act for personal financial gain and demanding or receiving a bribe.