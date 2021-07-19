Jury selection begins in Izaiah Garcia trial

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection began Monday for the man charged with killing a Sandia High School student. Prosecutors say Izaiah Garcia shot and killed 17-year-old Sean Markey at a party after homecoming back in 2019.

Story continues below:

According to investigators, Markey wasn’t the intended target. They believe Garcia was looking for another person who he thought beat up his friend.

Garcia is also charged with killing 21-year-old Cayla Campos at Bianchetti Park. That will be a separate trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES