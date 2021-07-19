Jury selection begins in Izaiah Garcia trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection began Monday for the man charged with killing a Sandia High School student. Prosecutors say Izaiah Garcia shot and killed 17-year-old Sean Markey at a party after homecoming back in 2019.
Story continues below:
- Crime: VIDEO: Tucumcari police officer seen slamming his arrestee to the ground
- Health: E. coli found in water supply of New Mexico music camp
- Entertainment: New podcast amplifies Indigenous voices, explores US National parks
- Education: Applications still being accepted for Gates Scholarship
According to investigators, Markey wasn’t the intended target. They believe Garcia was looking for another person who he thought beat up his friend.
Garcia is also charged with killing 21-year-old Cayla Campos at Bianchetti Park. That will be a separate trial.