Jury selection begins in Izaiah Garcia trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection began Monday for the man charged with killing a Sandia High School student. Prosecutors say Izaiah Garcia shot and killed 17-year-old Sean Markey at a party after homecoming back in 2019.

According to investigators, Markey wasn’t the intended target. They believe Garcia was looking for another person who he thought beat up his friend.

Garcia is also charged with killing 21-year-old Cayla Campos at Bianchetti Park. That will be a separate trial.