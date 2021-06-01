Jury selection begins for trial of Rio Arriba County sheriff

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The jury selection for the trial of a Rio Arriba County sheriff is underway. Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan was arrested in May of last year and is accused of interfering with a criminal case involving Española City Councilor John Vigil and a man named Philip Chacon.

Española Police and the Taos County Sheriff’s Office served Lujan a search warrant. That’s when he refused to hand over his cell phone.

Lujan claims Taos County sheriff’s had no business being there and that he was interrogated without having his Miranda Rights read to him. He is charged with bribery of a witness and harboring a felon.

