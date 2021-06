RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection begins for a man charged with raping and killing a six-year-old nearly three years ago in Rio Rancho. Leland Hust is on trial, accused of murdering Ariana “Jade” Romero at a party in August 2018.

The judge moved his trial from Sandoval to Valencia County because of publicity in the case. Jury selection is set to begin on Monday, June 7 at 9 a.m. Online records show the trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 8 and last for three days.