ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection for the Noah Duran re-trial is underway. The district attorney’s office decided to retry his case after the jury could not reach a verdict in his first trial, so a mistrial was declared.

17-years-old at the time, Duran is accused of killing Elijah Mirabal during a drug deal turned robbery at North Domingo Baca park in 2020. Prosecutors argued that Duran and Sandoval orchestrated the drug deal and fully intended on robbing Mirabal that night. Attorney’s for Duran argued he was shot at first by Mirabel and he fired back in self defense. They also claim Mirabal’s car would prove that by showing what angle the bullets were fired from, but the car was not preserved for evidence. The trial is expected to last for ten days.