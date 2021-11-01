Jury selection begins for man accused of murdering UNM baseball player

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection begins Monday for the man accused of murdering a University of New Mexico baseball player. A new trial has been scheduled for Darian Bashir who’s accused of shooting Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar in 2019.

Bashir allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Weller in the chest. Police say the incident was all captured on surveillance video.

Back in August, a mistrial was declared in the case as attorneys were not able to seat the 12 jurors needed to move forward.

