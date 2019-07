ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The Roswell Police Department is searching for one or more individuals accused of vandalizing exhibits and letting animals out of their exhibits at the Spring River Park and Zoo Saturday night. The animals were all returned to their exhibits Sunday.

Authorities say that the zoo was opened around 9 a.m. Sunday as usual when a staff member received a report from a visitor of what appeared to be a cut made in the fencing of the red-tailed hawk exhibit. The hawk was still inside and it was at that time that the zoo was evacuated and staff began checking all exhibits.