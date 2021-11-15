Jury selection begins for Albuquerque man charged in double murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection begins on Monday, Nov. 15 for a man accused of a double murder at an Albuquerque Circle K. Investigators say James Chavez shot two men at the Circle K on University and Menaul in 2019.

Police say Chavez was loitering and was asked to leave. Authorities say Chavez pulled a gun and fired shots, hitting James Ronquillo and Jesus Lopez who were watching as Chavez was escorted off the property.

The Albuquerque Police Department says DNA from a water bottle left at the scene helped them identify Chavez as the shooter.