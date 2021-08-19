Jury reaches verdict in Elexus Groves trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A verdict has been returned in the Elexus Groves trial. Thursday, the jury has found Groves not guilty of first-degree murder ruling out a life sentence. Groves admitted to killing a mother and daughter while fleeing in a stolen van. However, the jury did find her guilty on other charges.

In 2017, Groves and her then-boyfriend Paul Garcia stole an electrician’s van and bolted. Groves was driving and blew through a stop sign at close to 80 mph while running from police. She hit Shauna Arredondo-Boling and her 14-year-old daughter Shaylee, killing them both and injuring Arredondo-Boling’s young son.

Both Garcia and Groves pointed the finger at the other for the tragedy that happened that January day. Blaming the other for wanting to steal the van and doing drugs. Groves testified on her own behalf saying a “part of her died that day” too. In the end, the jury decided she was only guilty of a serious dangerous driving charge.

