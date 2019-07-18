Albuquerque woman found guilty of helping murder boyfriend’s aunt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has found an Albuquerque woman guilty of killing an 86-year-old woman in her own home.

Evonne Jaramillo was accused of helping her boyfriend Craig Smith murder his 86-year-old aunt, Josephina Ortega, in 2017. Prosecutors say Jaramillo’s DNA was found at the home, and she was seen on camera buying items used in the murder.

However, Jaramillo’s attorneys claimed she was manipulated by Smith and he’s the only one who murdered Ortega. In the end, the jury sided with prosecutors on the murder and conspiracy charges.

A sentencing date has not been set. She faces a life sentence.

Smith’s trial is expected to begin next year.

