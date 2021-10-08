Jury hung in trial for man accused of killing Army specialist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mistrial has been declared in the case of the man who’s accused of killing an Army specialist. Prosecutors say Angel Grado shot Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019.

Prosecutors say Villanueva was trying to stop a fight when Grado shot him but the defense argued Grado opened fire in self-defense because he was sucker-punched. The jury could not reach a verdict. The district attorney’s office is planning to retry the case.

