Jury finds man guilty of trafficking methamphetamine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office reports that a Lincoln County jury has found 44-year-old Justin Naylor guilty of four counts of trafficking methamphetamine. This comes after a one-day trial held on Oct. 16, 2020, in which the jury deliberated for less than 10-minutes before returning their verdict.

The Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office states that this trial was the 20th felony district court trial since the district started conducting trials after the COVID-19 shutdown. Jury trials resumed on June 15, 2020.

According to the district attorney’s office, in 2017, Naylor met with undercover agents with the Lincoln County Narcotics Enforcement Unit four different times. Naylor reportedly sold the undercover agents a total of 195.9 grams of meth for a total of $6,820 at several locations throughout Ruidoso.

Naylor, who has multiple prior felony convictions, now faces between 36 and 68 years in prison at a sentencing hearing that is expected to be held later this year. This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nathanial Minnick and Deputy District Attorney Marcus Blais and was investigated by the Lincoln County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

