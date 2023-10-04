ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who took part in the murder of an Albuquerque man in 2019 was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday.

Adam Cazares shot and killed Calvin Kelly with a hunting rifle during an attempted armed robbery outside Kelly’s apartment on Juan Tabo and Candelaria, according to court documents. Cazares was found guilty of first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Prosecutors said Kelly was lured outside by then 17-year-old Alexis Pina and robbed at gunpoint by Cazares who was 31 at the time, and another suspect, then-15-year-old Jassiah Montoya. Pina’s friend, then 21-year-old Cynthia Salgado, is also accused of helping plan the crime.

“We are so thankful a jury found this very violent man guilty of multiple crimes, including First-Degree Murder. He will now be behind bars, and can’t hurt anyone else in the community,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman about Cazares.

Cazares faces life in prison and sentencing will take place in about 30 days.