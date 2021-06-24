Jury finds man guilty of drunk driving and killing local rapper

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It took a jury less than an hour to convict a man of driving drunk and killing a popular local rapper. Diego Pichardo was drunk leaving work when he got behind the wheel in 2019 and crashed head-on into another car on west Alameda in Santa Fe.

The other driver, hip-hop artist Wake Self, was killed. Pichardo had a history of drunk driving and even had an interlock in his car, but pictures from just before the crash show someone else blowing into it.

The jury found Pichardo guilty of vehicular homicide, DWI, and other charges. He faces up to 18 years in prison. Pichardo is also facing a civil suit, and so is the restaurant he worked for, claiming he frequently got drunk on the job and the management knew about it.

