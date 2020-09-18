Jury finds Alamogordo man guilty of murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who shot and killed his ex’s new boyfriend has been convicted of murder. Alamogordo Police were called to a woman’s home back in 2018 saying the man she was seeing, Daniel Martinez, had been shot through a window.

The woman told police her ex, Ignacio Galindo, showed up at her home and was banging on the door. Police say Galindo then removed a panel from the AC and fired one shot. Martinez was hit. It was later learned the two ran into each other and got into a fight the day before. Earlier this week, a jury found Galindo guilty of first-degree murder and then other charges. Galindo is facing life in prison plus 30 years.

Latest Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss