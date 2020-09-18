Jury finds Alamogordo man guilty of murder

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who shot and killed his ex’s new boyfriend has been convicted of murder. Alamogordo Police were called to a woman’s home back in 2018 saying the man she was seeing, Daniel Martinez, had been shot through a window.

The woman told police her ex, Ignacio Galindo, showed up at her home and was banging on the door. Police say Galindo then removed a panel from the AC and fired one shot. Martinez was hit. It was later learned the two ran into each other and got into a fight the day before. Earlier this week, a jury found Galindo guilty of first-degree murder and then other charges. Galindo is facing life in prison plus 30 years.

