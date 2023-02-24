ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for three men accused of torturing and killing two Albuquerque teens in 2018 is now in the hands of a jury. Stephen Goldman Jr., Julio Almentero, and Jimmie Atkins are charged with the deaths of 15-year-old Colin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef in an alleged drug deal gone wrong.

All three men are accused of murder, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. Their trial began Wednesday, Feb. 15. The prosecution highlighted call logs and video footage as evidence during the trial. Footage from Snapchat taken on Goldman Jr.’s phone shows the men driving across Albuquerque and torturing the teens in their car.

The prosecution also went into great detail about how the defendants attempted to get rid of the evidence – burning their car and returning to rebury the bodies days after the boys were killed. The defense responded by casting doubt on the reliability of cell phone data.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates when the jury returns with a verdict.