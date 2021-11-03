Jury deliberating in trial of Albuquerque man accused of murdering neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now waiting for the verdict in the trial of the Albuquerque man accused of murdering his neighbor. Prosecutors say Christopher Tabor shot and killed his neighbor Daniel Salazar in 2019 after a fight over a barking dog.

The incident happened near Second Street and Candelaria. The defense claims Tabor acted in self-defense.

However, police say evidence proves Tabor shot Salazar from behind a fence, sometime after the argument. The trial has wrapped up and the jury is deliberating.

