ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 13 days of proceedings and testimony from 35 witnesses, a panel of jurors is expected to begin deliberations this morning in the trial of Fabian Gonzales. Accused of reckless child abuse resulting in death and several evidence tampering charges, Gonzales, 37, is charged in the 2016 death of Victoria Martens.

Jurors are slated to start deliberating the verdict around 9 a.m., Monday, August 1. It’s unclear when a verdict could be returned. If a verdict is reached Monday, KRQE News 13 will livestream the decision and any other relevant court proceedings on this page.

Despite witness testimony and closing arguments wrapping last Friday before 5 p.m., Judge Cindy Leos dismissed the jury for the day without giving the panel any time to convene. Monday will mark the first verdict discussions between jurors in the case.

The case, explained

Victoria Martens was murdered in her northwest Albuquerque apartment on August 23, 2016. Investigators say the 10-year-old girl was strangled to death, dismembered, then set on fire.

The defense argues that Fabian Gonzales had nothing to do with Victoria’s death or the crime scene clean-up. Gonzales’ attorneys have accused his cousin, Jessica Kelley, of being the sole person responsible for killing and dismembering Victoria.

In 2018, prosecutors found cell phones records proved Gonzales and Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens, weren’t in the apartment when Victoria was killed. However, Jessica Kelley was in the apartment during the murder.

Based on DNA evidence collected on Victoria’s body and testimony from Jessica Kelley, prosecutors believe an unknown man entered the apartment on August 23, then strangled Victoria to death. During trial, Kelley testified that the unknown man walked in to the apartment, asked for “Fabo,” then walked back to Victoria’s room. Kelley claims the man acted as if he knew the apartment or had been there before.

Kelley testified that after some time, the man left Victoria’s room and spoke to her before leaving. Kelley testified the man said, “Fabian f***** up” and that “he knows what he did.” She said the man told her “there’s a mess in there,” referring to Victoria’s room. Kelley also testified that the man told her she and Fabian had to clean up the crime scene, or their own lives and the lives of Kelley’s kids would be at stake.

Prosecutors say its unclear why Victoria was killed. However, throughout the trial, they highlighted a fight and subsequent threats between Gonzales and a relative at a BBQ party as the only significant event involving Gonzales prior to Victoria’s murder.

Victoria was killed sometime between 7:05 p.m. and 8:48 p.m. on August 23, according to APD’s lead investigator. After the murder, prosecutors say Gonzales and Kelley made a plan to dispose of Victoria’s body and clean the crime scene sometime after Gonzales returned home, after 8:48 p.m.

Around 4:30 a.m. the next morning, Albuquerque Police arrived at the apartment. Gonzales and Martens called 911, after they were reportedly attacked by Kelley.

The charges against Gonzales & the other defendants

While Gonzales is not directly charged with killing Victoria, prosecutors argue that Gonzales created a dangerous environment that eventually lead to her death. Aside from Gonzales’ personal behavior, prosecutors allege that he knowingly left Victoria in the care of Jessica Kelley on August 23, 2016. Kelley admitted in testimony that she was high on meth when Victoria was in her care.

If convicted of the reckless child abuse charge, Gonzales faces up to life in prison. He’s also facing seven counts of evidence tampering related to elements of the alleged crime scene clean-up. Finally, Gonzales is also charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence for allegedly creating a plan with Kelley to clean the crime scene.

Gonzales is the only one of three known defendants in the case to face a trial. Victoria’s mom and Gonzales’ former girlfriend, Michelle Martens took a plea deal in 2018. Martens pleaded guilty to one count of intentional child abuse resulting in death. She is expected to serve 12 to 15 years for the crime. She’s expected to be sentenced at the conclusion of Gonzales’ trial.

Gonzales cousin, Jessica Kelley, took a plea deal on several charges in early 2019, including reckless child abuse resulting in death. In April 2022, Kelley was sentenced to 44 years in prison for the case while agreeing to testify in Gonzales’ case. With credit for “good time,” Kelley may only be forced to serve half of the 44 year sentence.

2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos is overseeing the trial. Defense attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler are representing Gonzales in the case. The prosecution is being lead by Greer Staley and James Grayson, both of whom are deputy district attorneys with the Bernalillo County DA’s Office.

Looking for trial coverage? Here’s a list of links to all of KRQE News 13’s day-by-day coverage of the trial: