ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grand jury on Tuesday convicted Yarelis Cespedes on three charges in connection with recording a 13-year-old being sexually assaulted and posting it online in 2018.

Yarelis Cespedes mugshot

Cespedes is charged with sexual exploitation of children (manufacturing) and two counts of sexual exploitation of children (distribution). She faces 34 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not been set yet.

This is the second trial for Cespedes and started on Monday, Dec. 11. The first trial for Cespedes ended in a mistrial in February 2023 due to concerns that some testimony might be prejudicial against Cespedes.