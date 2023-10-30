ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury on Monday convicted Jeremy Garcia for running over a man at an Albuquerque park in 2020.

Garcia was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the death of Carlos Moody. Police said Garcia drove his truck onto the grass at Coronado Park, stopped at a picnic table where he got out, and started arguing with Moody.

Garcia then got back into his truck, circled around the park, and drove right toward Moody, striking him and running him over, according to police. Moody pushed his mother out of the way so she wouldn’t get hit, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

Moody was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he later died. Garcia faces up to 24-and-a-half-years in the Department of Corrections, Bregman added.

Garcia’s sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 12, according to court records. Second Judicial District Court Judge Britt Baca-Miller presided over the trial.