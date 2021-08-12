Jury convicts man in 2018 drive-by shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a New Mexico man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Española teen. Mark Hice, 25, was found guilty for the death of 18-year-old Cameron Martinez in 2018.

Related Coverage

The prosecution said Hice and his friend’s open fired on a car Martinez was in, near the Okhay Ohwingay Casino in a case of mistaken identity. Hice will be sentenced at a later date. He faces life in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES