Jury convicts man in 2018 drive-by shooting

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a New Mexico man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Española teen. Mark Hice, 25, was found guilty for the death of 18-year-old Cameron Martinez in 2018.

The prosecution said Hice and his friend’s open fired on a car Martinez was in, near the Okhay Ohwingay Casino in a case of mistaken identity. Hice will be sentenced at a later date. He faces life in prison.