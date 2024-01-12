ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury on Friday convicted a man for a crash that left two 14-year-old girls dead in June 2022.

Roger Wilson was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of great bodily injury by vehicle (DWI), unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

Wilson deliberately crashed into a car, running it off the road and killing two 14-year-old girls, according to a news release from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office. Alize Henson and Alyssa Salazar were thrown from the car during the crash.

Investigators used surveillance video and Facebook messages to connect Wilson to the crimes. He is facing more than 40 years in the Department of Corrections, according to the news release.