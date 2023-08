ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a former Albuquerque Public School elementary school teacher of sexually assaulting a student. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said Danny Aldaz was convicted of four charges for molesting and raping a 7-year-old in a second-grade classroom. It happened at Valle Vista Elementary in 2018 and 2019.

Aldaz faces more than 50 years in prison for this case. The first of several trials from Aldaz’s various accusers.