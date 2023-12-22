ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted an Albuquerque man for the murder of a homeless man. Santiago Silva committed the murder in 2021 when he was just 17 years old.

Silva shot and killed Matthew Chavez behind a gas station near the University of New Mexico in July 2021. According to police, Silva got into a fight with Chavez when Chavez asked him for drugs.

Police identified him as a suspect through surveillance video, and he eventually admitted to his crimes, but he wasn’t arrested until January 2023. The jury has found Silva guilty of four charges: first-degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Siilva is now facing life in prison; his sentencing date has not yet been set.