Jurors will visit apartment where Victoria Martens was killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jurors will visit the apartment where 10-year-old Victoria Martens was murdered. Fabian Gonzales is charged with child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence for allegedly helping dispose of the girl’s body after she was killed in August 2016. His trial is scheduled for next month.

In court on Wednesday, Judge Cindy Leos detailed how court staff, attorneys, Gonzales, and jurors will board buses and will be escorted by BCSO to the apartment, which is now used as a model apartment for the complex. Judge Leos said the date of the site visit will be kept secret.

Gonzales’ attorney did raise some concerns with the tour because of the publicity of the case. “During the past five years there has been an incredible amount of media frenzy and not only that, there have been demonstrations outside of this courtroom,” his attorney said. “Just a very angry public.”

Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, as well as Jessica Kelley, Gonzales’ cousin, have both pleaded guilty to child abuse charges in the case. Investigators believe another man was there and was the one who raped and murdered Victoria. He has yet to be identified.