SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Closing arguments were held in the murder trial of Estevan Montoya was held on Monday. Montoya is charged with the murder of rising basketball star Fedonta “JB” White back in August 2020.

As closing arguments wrapped up today, the defense maintained that Montoya was running away from white when he fired the gun not knowing he would hit him. “He was running away, he wasn’t confronting JB, he wasn’t doing that he was running away from him. and he shot him, it wasn’t a lucky shot because JB dies from it but it stopped the attack,” said the defense.

Montoya claimed white disrespected him at a house party in Chupadero in August 2020, which led to a fight. White had graduated from Santa Fe high school early and was just weeks away from playing with the UNM Lobos.

Witnesses testified during the trial, that it was a white who swung at Montoya following a verbal altercation, but none of the punches made contact. Prosecutors pointed out that’s when Montoya pulled out a gun and shot at white, and then pointed the gun at the crowd.

The defense said he had a gun that night out of fear and protection since his friend was killed weeks prior. “You don’t get to walk out on the front porch and single out JB White,” called out the prosecution to Montoya.

Jurors will continue deliberating Tuesday. Montoya is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor, and negligent use of a deadly weapon.