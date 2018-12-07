Judge: Trial for Victoria Martens murder suspect to remain in Albuquerque

The trial for the woman accused in the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens will stay in Albuquerque.

Attorneys for Jessica Kelley argued the high-profile case should be moved because of the media attention it’s attracted.

They pointed out that statements from public officials condemning Kelley could prejudice a jury.

Even so, Judge Charles Brown ruled he did not see enough reason to believe the jury pool would be tainted.

Kelley is set for trial on January 7, on charges including child abuse resulting in death after Victoria was found dismembered and burned in her apartment in 2016.

Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, already pleaded guilty for her involvement.

Another suspect, Fabian Gonzales, is also awaiting trial, while a fourth suspect still hasn’t been identified.

