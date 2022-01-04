Judge to hear motion for large jury pool in 2018 teen murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is asking for an especially large jury pool in the trial of the man accused of torturing and murdering two Albuquerque teens then leaving them in a shallow grave on the mesa. Stephen Goldman Jr. and two others are accused of shooting 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef and 15-year-old Collin Romero dozens of times, beating, stabbing, and then killing them.

The District Attorney argues it will be hard to find a jury because the 2018 case has received so much media attention. They’re asking for a pool of 350 jurors.

Goldman’s father recently pled guilty in the case, admitting to hiding a gun and burning a car used in the crime. A judge will hear the motion for the jury pool on Tuesday afternoon.

